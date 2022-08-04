5 best protein-rich foods for children suffering from deficiency

Protein provides important essential amino acids that contribute to the mental and physical health of children. Without enough protein in their diet, children, may experience symptoms like fatigue, lack of concentration, slowed growth, lowered immunity and more.

According National Academies of Science’s RDA, for protein ranges from 13-34g daily in children pristine deficiency has been seen especially in Central Africa and South Asia, where up to 30% of children get too little protein from their diet.

Doctor Dr Stuti Sharma PG Resident MAMC Delhi, states, we can provide protein in our daily meals to the kids in the form lunch, breakfast and dinner, ensuring proper nutrition development by the completion of their dietary requirement essential for child’s growth and development in their younger years. It is important to keep you children away from junk food as much as possible.

To fulfill that we need to add these five protein sources in the children’s diet.

1. Lentils

Lentils are a wonderful, simple-to-prepare source of protein for vegetarians. Both moong dal and chana dal are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and proteins that can help your child, grow with proper nutrition. In one cup of lentils, 18 grams of protein and roughly 16 grams of fiber can be found. Cooked with basic Indian spices makes it tasty and kids enjoy it a lot, and also it keep them full for longer time.

2. Eggs

The most adaptable and wholesome food is an egg. Six grams of protein and other essential micro nutrients are found in one whole egg, which is necessary for kid’s body to function properly. The egg yolk is thought to raise harmful cholesterol levels, although it provides the most protein of any food. Instead of junk food eating eggs by cooking it in many delicious ways is a better option for overall health of children.

3. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese, often known as paneer is one of the most loved food for vegetarians. As much as 11 grams of protein may be found in 100 grams of cottage cheese.

Providing cottage cheese in the daily meals of a kid helps to provide adequate amount of protein which helps in development of lean muscle. There are different and delicious recipes which can be made by paneer and kids Mostly love them.

4. Nuts

The diet is frequently ruined by unhealthy snacking in between meals. Nuts are the ideal snack for kids. because they are both filling and healthy. Protein and other necessary nutrients can be found in abundance in nuts and seeds. You can get 6 to 10 grams of protein from a handful of almonds, which will help make your kid feel full until your next meal.

5. Chicken

Another excellent source of protein for those who are non vegetarian is chicken breast. In 85 grams of chicken, 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of fat are present. Since they are low in calories, including them in your kids meals will make them feel satisfied and fuller for longer and making it in less oil will make your kid active and healthy.