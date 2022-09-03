LG inaugurates advance DNA testing facility at Rohini forensic laboratory

LG inaugurates advance DNA testing facility: Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art “Advance DNA Examination Facility for Sexual Assault & POCSO Cases” at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini. The facility is equipped with machines that can process 24 samples simultaneously and give an analysis report in 24 hours instead of the earlier 72 hours.

It will be manned by additional 93 employees whose recruitment has been sanctioned by the LG recently.

Interacting with the officials present on the occasion, the LG reiterated his instructions for timely and accurate disposal of cases referred to FSL. He was informed that since his last visit to FSL Rohini on June 29th 2022, when he had instructed for expeditious disposal/reporting of cases there had been an increase of 9% in such disposal/reporting.

Rising number of crimes under POCSO and sexual assault needed to be addressed with simultaneous stress on changing social and behavioral mindset and ensuring proactive and extra vigilant policing, Saxena stressed.

The FSL that is in receipt of 2,500-3,000 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, sexual assault, POCSO, disaster tragedies and unidentified bodies will now be able to carry out biological and serological examinations and DNA typing in a much faster manner, which will ensure that trials in courts do not get delayed.

With the inauguration of the new advance facility which is equipped with latest machinery like Automated DNA Extraction System and Differential Wash Extraction System with advance technology, exclusively for sexual offenses and POCSO cases, FSL will be able to report on forensic samples of such cases in a much faster and accurate manner. The new facility has also been provided with addition manpower to facilitate its functioning.

The LG, stressing upon the need for total integrity and transparency in forensic examinations, underlined the need of putting in place technology enabled systems that were free of human intervention and interface to the farthest possible extent. In this regard, he also emphasized upon diligent and scientific collection and preservation of samples for accurate results. I light of the fact that most of the samples were collected by police personnel, Saxena directed that proper training be provided to such personnel on a periodic basis continuously.