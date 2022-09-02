Khushalii Kumar got inspired from Zeenat Aman to bring retro vibe in song ‘Mere Dil Gaaye Ja’

Khushalii Kumar is surely the talk of the town all thanks to her much-awaited Bollywood debut in the Kookie Gulati film, Dhokha – Round D Corner. The makers of the film recently released a vibrant and peppy track titled Mere Dil Gaaye Ja Zooby Zooby, and the song has added to the audience’s excitement for the film to release.

The song is a recreation of the iconic Bappi Lahiri song, Zooby Zooby, and has done absolute justice to the original with the perfect retro vibe that will take you down memory lane, might we add.

At the event launch, Khushalii quoted “I love the song Laila O Laila and Zeenat Aman is my all-time favorite!”.

Khushalii has always maintained that she is a method actor and she dived deep into her character for the film so taking inspiration from Zeenat Aman surely was expected of the gorgeous actress, wasn’t it?