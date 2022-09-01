Kerala Lokayukta amendment bill: Governor unlikely to approve

Kerala Lokayukta: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan would not be giving his assent to the amendments to the Lokayukta amendment bill immediately

There are indications that when the amendment bill , which was passed by the state Assembly on Tuesday after hours-long arguments between the ruling and Opposition benches, reaches the governor, he will seek legal opinion. The amendment bill will become law and comes into force only after it gets the approval of the governor. The governor is learned to have decided to seek legal opinion on the provisions in the amendment bill which makes the legislature, chief minister, and the Speaker, the appellate authority on the verdict of the Lokayukta

Kerala Lokayukta amendment bill

As per the amendment passed by the Assembly, if Lokayukta passes a verdict against the chief minister in a corruption case, the Assembly would be the competent authority to decide on it, not the governor. The appellate authority for the ministers would be the chief minister, while for the members of the Assembly, it would be the Speaker.

The governor may seek legal opinion as to whether the verdict of Lokayukta could be brought before the legislature, chief minister, or Speaker of the Assembly for examination, doesn’t it go against the judicial process envisaged in the Constitution and principle of separation of powers

It is learned that the Rajbhavan may seriously examine the provisions in the amendment bill, making the legislature, chief minister, and the Speaker the appellate authority on the verdict of the Lokayukta.

Governor unlikely to approve Kerala Lokayukta amendment bill

The governor has earlier said every provision in the amendment will be scrutinized on the yardstick of the Constitution. He also said the law should not be changed in order to protect someone, a change of law should be for the common good