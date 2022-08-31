Kashmir : An Emerging Investment hub

Jammu and Kashmir are turning out to be new investment destinations for foreign investors. In addition to the growing interest of foreign investors in the picturesque region, local young entrepreneurs are venturing into new business models as well.

Jammu and Kashmir’s youth are showcasing their entrepreneurial mindset: from cupcake businesses to opening a new fashion outlet, a large number of young innovators in Kashmir are making a huge impact on society.

Recently, the Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave 2022 in the capital Srinagar invited some 500 budding entrepreneurs with an aim to grow their businesses by availing benefits of government schemes. The conclave also felicitated 12 of the pathbreaking entrepreneurs of the valley.

Save Youth Save Future (SYSF), an NGO in collaboration with Mission Youth organized a day-long ‘Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave 2022’ in Srinagar on Saturday to encourage the youth for launching their own businesses.

Today on the 13th of August, 2022, Save Youth Save Future ( @JkSYSF) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) organised a first-of-its-kind conclave in Kashmir,namely,‘The "Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave" 2022 at SKICC Srinagar.1/n@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @OfficeOfLGJandK @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/0zuAxIUXOw — Save Youth Save Future (@JkSYSF) August 13, 2022

With a motto of ‘Be A Job Creator Than Being A Job Seeker’ and dream of starting their own business approximately 1000 youth attended the conclave. The aim of the conclave was to foster Entrepreneurship & managerial skills in the youth.

The conclave was organized to make entrepreneurial technology and philosophy accessible to the young and well-read youth of Kashmir and inculcate societal value creation and the public good.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also motivated the women entrepreneurs in the valley by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for New District Rural Haats across Jammu and Kashmir and specially dedicated the facility to all women entrepreneurs.

There is also commendable growth on the infrastructure front. Recently the world’s highest rail bridge on the Chenab river was inaugurated, which is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower.

The Golden Joint: Deck launching work of the world’s highest Railway Arch Bridge, Chenab Bridge completed. pic.twitter.com/nrGF0Mrm6R — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 13, 2022

The Chenab bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project and forms an important link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal. It will provide direct connectivity to the valley.

Earlier, in march Union minister Piyush Goyal said that Kashmir has become an attractive destination of investment for Indian and foreign businessmen. After the abrogation of article 370, foreign direct investment also broke all the records in the valley.

#WATCH | FDI in the last 7 years has broken all records… The way Kashmir has become an attraction for investors in India & abroad after the abrogation of Article 370, was evident when a high-level delegation from UAE came to J&K: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on FTA with Dubai pic.twitter.com/hxMviiQE4E — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

A 40-member delegation from the UAE also visited Kashmir.

In January, Jammu and Kashmir signed five MoUs with Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, Century Financial, Noon E-commerce, and others.

(With Inputs from ANI)