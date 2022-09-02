JP Nadda in Haryana: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have done exemplary work to change the culture of politics in the country and the state.

Addressing the party’s ‘Amrit Kaal Sankalp rally’ organised in Kaithal on Friday, Nadda said the development graph clearly indicates that through a transparent system radical changes have been brought in the country and Haryana.

JP Nadda in Haryana

“Now the eligible beneficiaries are getting the direct benefits of the schemes run by the Central and the state governments. The role of the middleman has been completely abolished. At present Narendra Modi led India has become a ‘giver’ not ‘taker’,” he said.

The BJP chief said both the Central and state governments, while rising above casteism, regionalism, and nepotism ideologies, have worked dedicatedly to implement many welfare schemes for every section.

Speech of JP Nadda in Haryana

He said under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is giving a new direction to the world. “Every day highways having a cumulative length of 37 kilometres (km) and railway tracks having a length of 9.5 km are being laid. Besides this, work is being done to build 220 new airports. Today, foreign exports worth crores are being done in the country and the state,” Nadda said.

He said the Prime Minister is taking every section along. “The Modi government has also given constitutional status to OBCs. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Urban and Rural Scheme, more than 2.5 crore houses have been built, ” Nadda added.

A provision has been made to spend 100 lakh crores under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana to maintain the development pace.

ML Khattar along with JP Nadda in Haryana

Addressing the rally, Khattar said under the guidance of the Prime Minister, work is being done to ensure the reach of benefits of the government schemes to the grassroot levels.

The CM said from the time the present state government has come to power, zero tolerance against corruption has been adopted. E-reforms have been brought to curb corruption. Be it a leader, an officer, or an employee, the strictest action has been ensured against those involved in corrupt practices.

Khattar said today no person has to make rounds of the government offices to get their ration card made as now the beneficiaries are getting the same made through Parivar Pehchan Patra.