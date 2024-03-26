Chennai to host IPL final after 12 yrs; RR to host KKR & PBKS in Guwahati

The BCCI has released the second part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule, which revealed that Chennai is set to host its first title clash in 12 years, with the MA Chidambaram Stadium also named a venue for the second qualifier, slated for May 24, two days ahead of the grand finale on May 26.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, the home venue of defending champions Chennai Super Kings, has hosted two previous IPL finals, in 2011 and 2012.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been listed as the venue for the first qualifier on May 21 and the eliminator on May 22.

Advertisement

The second part of the IPL schedule, comprising 52 matches, including the playoffs, will begin on April 8, with CSK hosting Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. All playoff matches will be evening games, as usual.

The BCCI has also decided to pursue the same system as last season, and accordingly the 10 teams have been divided across two groups of five each. Each team plays the other four teams in their group twice and four teams in the other group once while playing the remaining team from the other group – picked via a draw – twice.

CSK are grouped with 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The second group comprises five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians along with KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

In all, the 2024 league phase will include 11 double-headers during the weekends, two of which took place on the opening weekend.

On February 22, the national cricket board had released a partial schedule of an initial set of 21 matches from March 22 to April 7, and the remainder was drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the country. The polls will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Apart from the main home grounds of the 10 teams, the tournament will also travel to Visakhapatnam, Dharamsala and Guwahati, which will host two games each as the respective second home grounds of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

In the second phase, Delhi Capitals will play all their remaining five home matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.

Punjab Kings, who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. The scenic stadium offering breathtaking views will be the home to PBKS, hosting two matches on May 5 and 9 against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.

Rajasthan Royals too will play their final two home matches in Guwahati. They will first host Punjab Kings on May 15 and later play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of the IPL.