Social media is a home ground to many talents from different walks of life. Lately, many entrepreneurs have got tremendous recognition on social media with their work.

Zeinab Mehdi Poor is a woman with a business mindset and is also an influencer. She was born and raised in Masjed Soleyman, Iran and is currently living in Turkey. Coming from a financial background, Zeina always had that flair of getting into the business field.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ahwaz University of Applied Sciences. Besides this, in 2014, she did her diploma in graphics from the Masjed Soleyman Azad University. Since school, Zeinab had a creative mindset and wanted to do something extraordinary in her life.

After her education, the Iranian born started working at an accounting firm which later saw the birth of her own accounting company. Based in Masjed Soleyman, her firm provides detailed reports, financial interpretations and other financial services to the businesses.

It was only after she reached the top of the mountain, Zeinab realized her potential to explore social media. With her personality like a boss lady, she made her debut on Instagram and gradually with time, Zeinab became a notable name among the influencers. She has got more than 300K followers and can influence people’s lives with her works.

Her life revolves around lavish lifestyle, exotic travel destinations and luxurious cars which is seen on her Instagram feed. When asked if not an influencer, what alternate plan she had in her mind, Zeinab said, “I would have strived to improve my entrepreneurial skills.”

Well, she already aced her game as an entrepreneur and now with being an influencer, Zeinab is on a completely different level. She is married to Milad Hatamabadi who is also a reputed social media influencer. The couple is chasing one dream at a time and is a big fan of travelling.

Blessed with a baby girl named Tala, the duo very often shares the posts of their little one on social media. Besides being the influencers, Zeinab and Milad also have an online game website which has fun games like poker, football betting prediction scores and many other games. The couple is currently looking to make investments in many other sectors but only after there is financial stability in the market.

Zeinab Mehdi Poor is an active Instagram user and to know about her life, check out the influencer’s Instagram handle, ‘@sahar’.