Neeraj Dubey is known for his passion for bikes which he covers in most of his blogs and vlogs. Born in Varanasi on 23 June 1990, he was raised in Mumbai. Ever since he was in school, he was fond of travelling and spending time in social work. When he completed his teens, his fondness for travel got transformed into biking and moving out to different places with his bike Triumph Tiger. Soon, he thought of sharing his experiences on YouTube channel “Simply Neeraj.”

This made him embark upon his vlog where he loved talking about the new places he travelled by his bike along with its food and culture and soon he became a regular vlogger. Soon his vlogs created a good buzz in the media and it helped him multiply a good number of fans and followers for his YouTube channel. His travel content and stories became popular and talk of the town. People loved his content and travel stories that moved around his bike.

Thus his passion for bikes got the best place on the Internet in the form of a YouTube channel. Now, he often plans something interesting for his fans like coming out with travel stories and vlog posts that garner a good buzz. In the current lockdown, he is unable to go out for obvious reasons, thus much of his time now goes on content research and planning when things turn normal.