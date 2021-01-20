Pratishtha Sharma is the star YouTuber currently trending on the Internet. Her YouTube channel (Pratishtha Sharma) has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Every video is admired and appreciated by people from every corner of the world.

Pratishtha also loves to read the comments she receives from the people and she is thankful to everyone.

Pratishtha Sharma, a beautiful and talented actor has struggled a lot to follow her passion of becoming a YouTuber. She is truly an example of beauty with brains!

Since childhood, Pratishtha was fascinated by the dazzling world of Bollywood. She was a “filmy keeda” inside out. She used to crack jokes, make everyone laugh, and always try to spread happiness all over. In the year 2014, Pratishtha joined the theatre. She started giving complete attention to theatre practices. For that, she also had worked late-night practice sessions. She then realized her passion for acting.

Her parents were supportive of her every decision. She received total support from her parents in whatever work she wanted to do including learning new things, theatre practices as well as academics. They were the true supporting pillars in her life. “My parents never forced me to choose a career instead they were supportive since day one,” Pratishtha proudly says.

Pratishtha was good in academics. She selected medical during class 11th as she found interest in these subjects and not just to become a Doctor or an Engineer. However, her interest in these subjects didn’t last for long. For her graduation, Pratishtha selected English (Hons).

Later she discovered her new interest in Mass Communication. She took admission in Jagannath International Management School (JIMS) Delhi for Bachelors of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC).

Soon, Pratishtha discovered yet another passion of hers to entertain people, make them laugh by cracking funny jokes. It was in her blood since childhood to make everyone smile.

The famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, who was also her dear friend, supported her during the initial days. She was performing in his YouTube videos which got appreciated as well. Pratishtha was the centre of attraction in the famous show Hasley India.

Gaining popularity, Pratishtha started her YouTube channel and started posting comedy videos on them. Within a short period, she received an immense response from the audience. Her videos were adored by many and received hundreds of views.

Pratishtha today has become a star YouTuber with all her hard work, dedication, and zest to achieve what she has decided in life.

In the coming future, she wants to become a famous singer like Sona Mohapatra. Also, she wants to work with the “Yashraj” banner for which she is struggling and working hard.

Asked about her incredible journey, Pratishtha says, “In the end, the only thing matters is the love for what you are doing. The important thing which generates the most adrenaline in your body is the only thing you should do in your life. I am truly in love with my life.”