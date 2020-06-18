Music has always captivated the hearts and minds of everyone but more than that it is the lyrics which have a stronger impact on people. Raj Rathod, a talented lyricist, poet and a writer has wooed everyone with his amazing love poetry, ghazals and songs.

He had the flair for writing since childhood. When he was in grade 6, Rathod composed poems and songs. During college, he excelled in it.

Raj, who has a very strong command over Hindi literature, prefers to keep his language simple. His way of thinking and writing style is very thoughtful and deep. A majority of his compositions are relatable to the youth of the country.

One of his best works this year is a song he wrote to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It is his habit of reading books after which he analyses the writing patterns of authors and the new-age writers. This young boy from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh is undoubtedly a promising lyricist and a writer.

The poet had earlier even revealed that he would want to make his debut in Bollywood as a writer, lyricist and a songwriter. He has a strong desire to work with musical maestro AR Rahman. “Who would not want to work with Rahman sir? He is a living legend. His music has always left me swooning to his tunes. I am waiting for that one right opportunity where I can showcase my talent in the industry,” said Raj.

By understanding the preferences of the audience, Raj Rathod has penned down many write-ups which have a strong story to tell. His poems and haikus have a deeper hidden meaning and Rathod on multiple occasions has tried his hand in different genres. Raj Rathod has proved that he has a long way to go.