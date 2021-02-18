India has been turning and growing into a digital world and social media is the most important part of it nowadays. It’s a boon for many young talents.

Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya are among those young talents who have extracted every benefit of this digital era. These two youngsters from Gujarat and New Delhi have gained combined success in the influencing world of social media.

They are a prime example of successful friendship or we can also say partnership in their work. They both have a wide fan following on social media and have also partnered with many known entities around the world for work. They interact and share many important things with their fans.

They say, “Being an influencer comes with many responsibilities. What we say or do means a lot for the people who follow us as they are influenced by everything we promote on daily basis so it’s very important that we must promote the best.”

Ankit and Venus have already gained enough success at a very young age. But they seem to have many other big plans going around for sure because success has no limits.