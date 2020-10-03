Starting her career as a journalist, Yashica is one of the world’s first online mind program curator and has carved a niche as a transformational coach. She has transformed over 100,000 people to skyrocket their financial and personal growth by reviving their minds. She has trained people from several professions including entrepreneurs, doctors, bankers and students from various age groups spread across 15 countries.

Her scientific and proven techniques impact personally on people’s lives. She has transformed not only her life with the inside secrets but also helps many selflessly. She has spent thousands of dollars and hours learning more scientific and proven tools of human development, which she now shares with people who are looking to take charge of their lives leaving behind all the excuses and hustles.

She also uses her neuroscience techniques to gain control over the subconscious mind, indirectly gaining control over your decisions. Her online workshops and practical programs impact people on a different level due to the special attention she caters while coaching. The programs are specially designed for those who don’t want to lead a life by default but by choice.

The programs she offers involve various tools and technologies, daily tasks and handholding through online meetings, subconscious programming modules and personal attention. She helps people gain confidence, develop performance, communication skills, manage stress, get clarity, achieve their goals with her online flagship program of 21 days, and other advanced program called “The Ultimate Mind Hack System”.

In her techniques, she utilises experimental psychology which deals with the structure or function of the nervous system and brain. This consciously benefits people under her being trained to gain control over situations in life. She is helping people program their subconscious mind for great health, an abundance of money and most loving relationships that last.

Her bestselling book – 21 Laws To Manifest the Life You Desire, talks about her experience with a legendary career as a transformational coach while helping people to understand the basic laws that could help them gain control over their lives and also help them manifest their desires.