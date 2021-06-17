Engineering graduates Subham Raj Sharma and Rishav Sadhu hold a visionary approach to provide opportunities for creating more entrepreneurs in India. To achieve the same, the duo launched their venture ‘Webingo’. Yielding all digital solutions under one roof, they have hands-on experience in a wide array of services.

Being average students with big ambitions, Subham and Rishav initiated Webingo with merely INR 500 in their pocket. With relentless efforts to make it big, they have been striving hard to provide the best in website development, mobile app development, software development, digital marketing, graphic designing, SEO services, and other end-to-end IT services.

Having worked for more than a year as an unregistered firm, the duo realized that getting the brand registered is paramount to create an established entity that people could trust. Earlier, despite having a good number of clients, their liabilities were not fully covered. After getting officially registered, the firm boosted up its sales and Subham Raj Sharma became the Director, and the one to add values to the marketing strategies of the company. Very soon, Webingo was able to generate enough revenue to hold up all the monetary aspects with efficacy.

Through contacts and good deliverables across the board, Webingo, under the expertise of Subham and Rishav, got an opportunity to serve DRDO India. Later on, they got incubated under NASSCOM 10000 Startups Warehouse Kolkata. Both entrepreneurs have also received business awards from reputed organizations as ‘The fastest growing IT Startup in Kolkata’. Their clientele list includes renowned organizations like DRDO, Jharkhand Govt, West Bengal Govt, and Nasscom, and many more.

Stating the initial thought process about the venture, Subham Raj Sharma says, “When one starts a venture, one person is responsible for all. From an accountant, developer, salesperson, or writer, one needs to be the jack of all trades. The same was our case. I have developed a variety of skill sets over the years. As a professional, I have personally seen a lot of development in my speaking skills, convincing skills, pitching skills, customer relations, and almost every other dimension. Hence, it has now helped me manifest as a thought leader and visionary for the proper growth of my company.”

The confederation between Subham and Rishav is one of the prime reasons for the flourishing of the business. They have had a smooth journey so far and ensure that they discuss and take into consideration each other’s opinions before taking any major decision that concerns the company in any manner. This habit of mutual discussions and decision-making tactics has proved fruitful in having a smooth run. Both Shubham and Rishav have their specific areas of expertise and work collaboratively for the growth of the company. They know the importance of working as a team and over the years have emerged as a successful one.

Sharing the vision of the company Rishav shares, “With a vision of 0% unemployment in the country we the founders of Webingo have started the company with a view of ‘job giving instead of job seeking’. According to an article in 2020, the rate of unemployment would close to 8% by CMIE. Given the above-mentioned situation, we have geared up with our upcoming ventures and created opportunities for the youth.”

With a goal to acquire a reputed legal firm in Kolkata, they are also planning to enter the product industry. They have developed the beta version of their product and are now ready to be launched.