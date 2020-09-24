Founder of HostDust Infotech, Vivek Singh has become one of the most renowned young entrepreneurs, all thanks to his marvellous work and dedication towards his goal. He is a person who has a very good grip on the current situation, which allows him to make certain decisions that put him to the top of the chart.

Vivek Singh decided to get into a business about 8 years ago and he had no experience in it. He started as a website developer and founded few startups on the way. He and his team gave their best to make HostDust one of the most emerging companies in the world. The hard work and dedication of the team became the success mantra of the company.

In a small period, HostDust Infotech got so big that Vivek Singh started getting lots of offers about the merger, and after giving a lot of thoughts and making sure that everything is at the right place, he merged HostDust Infotech with RedLake and now he serves as the CEO of RedLake.

Talking about the merger and what the future holds, founder of RedLake Manan Raj said, “Vivek is a man of vision and he knows how to move ahead and how to ensure his every move to come closer to the path of success, step by step.”

This kind of words makes everyone believe that Vivek Singh will take the company to a whole new level with his immense talent. Vivek Singh has always been very sound academically. He has participated in several competitions and got big prizes as well.

He secured the second position in the 2018 Entrepreneurship Challenge. He also left his mark on the prestigious Smart India Hackathon. He has also been a part of several government initiatives like MHRD and PWD.

The immense talent and vision of Vivek Singh have made him stand out. He has become one person on whom several people rely upon. With his dedication and passion, it won’t be long when he will be a force to reckon with.