Is it possible to integrate values as a component of capitalism? Andreas Herteux, a German researcher and philosopher has developed a very interesting concept.

In the brief book “Value Capitalism – Wertekapitalismus” (ISBN 978-3948621292, DOI 10.5281/zenodo.4707282), he presents an innovative proposal tore design capitalism.

Value capitalism would therefore not be a state intervention, but it would change the DNA of capitalism and redirect its power.

In practical terms, it is to be implemented through a so-called guardian of values, a fund in which liberal democratic countries invest and which becomes active as a market participant.

The aim is to gain high market shares in the key technologies of the future and thus secure them for the general public. These are then offered on the market. If a company wants to enter into a licensing agreement, it contractually commits itself to comply with certain values which would thus become a production factor because a lack of licenses would be a competitive disadvantage.

Accordingly, the pursuit of profit maximization would be the main driver for distribution.

Although Herteux foregrounds idealistic goals.

The cool view as a geopolitical concept, therefore, makes the matter even more interesting.

India would have to play a central role in this concept.