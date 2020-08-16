Generating leads is not easy. You can use many strategies to get leads like building an outreach system, creating video content, or how to blog content, building a social media presence, and more.

Although these are great strategies as a Growth Hacker, Vaibhav wanted to do something which can bring him a flood of leads at one go! Vaibhav started his entrepreneurial journey by starting “Crazy Heads” while he was in college, and now he is currently the Head of Marketing, Klook India, and ME.

He has many followers on LinkedIn and in the month of April, he started sharing his learnings by launching his 5-Day Workshop on how to leverage LinkedIn to get jobs, generate leads or build a personal brand.

But again, how did he generate 40k leads without spending a dime on ads? Here’s what the Growth Hacker said, “I ran a Mega Giveaway. Giveaways have a considerable ripple effect among target audience. If done right, it is one of the easiest ways to go viral across all social media platforms with minimum effort. One can leverage his/her audience of one platform to make them consume their content on other platforms (omnichannel approach). But for that to happen, giveaway structure, planning, and execution, all of them play a huge role.”

Team Vaibhav Sisinty has crafted a Customer Value Journey which comprised of five steps:

Awareness: Through video and posts of the giveaway

Engagement: Audience actions

Subscription: Anyone who enrolled as a subscriber

Excitement: Rewards announced resulted in social shares

Promotion: The Social Shares was achieved with referrals

Vaibhav also revealed that it took almost a month in advance to plan this Giveaway. Specialized Media Team, Social Team, Verification Team, Coordinators Team was constituted well in advance. The Media Team was responsible for content creation and the social team planned the entire event.

The verification team verified all the entries manually to make sure no one got an unfair advantage. Finally, the organization of coordinators monitored the whole backend and solved queries of people of the Giveaway. For sponsorships and collaborations, Vaibhav himself handled everything.

The Giveaway eventually became a huge success. Vaibhav produced a social engagement across all social media platforms which were likes, comments, and shares.