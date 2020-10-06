Content creation is getting an abundance of acknowledgement in this era of social media more than ever. This well-deserved inclination towards appreciating and reaching out directly to the talents independent of any well-known labels has provided a platform to multiple arts.

Out of numerous talents ‘Dame Tu cosita’ fame, Unnati Malharkar is among those few who found their way directly to the hearts of spectators. She is one of the most efficient creators who acknowledged the power of the internet and utilized it successfully into marking a significant place in the universe of entertainment.

Unnati always aspired to become a dance instructor. She started dancing at the tender age of 7. Being determined in this field of her interest, she completed her dance diploma course at 15 and at 16, she was already a dance instructor at Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts. Her love and inclination towards dancing have been crystal clear since the very beginning. She has always put her best foot forward when it comes to dancing.

She was extremely appreciated and cherished for her dance in her teenage. But she wanted to initiate something out of the box by herself. Hence, after a few years, she left the institute and started her journey towards self-exploration. Initially, she started sharing dance videos on Instagram, later she explored multiple internet platforms including musical.ly

She experimented with her content and started posting more of her dance videos. Suddenly, one of her videos wherein she danced on ‘Dame Tu cosita’ trend went viral. It became one of the most popular videos getting featured in DJ Snake and many news channels.

The popularity made Unnati realize the power of social media and she rolled up her sleeves to make a career out of it. Her talent brought her much recognition and she met many other talented creators throughout her journey. She is most grateful for meeting her creative family “DamnFam” (a group of 11 content creators) which helped her explore more of her talent.

Being one of the most cherished internet sensations, Unnati enjoys a dedicated fanbase.