Due to the cut-throat competition in life and career, many people tend to give up on their passions. They forget what they enjoy doing and get busy making more and more money. But for people like Manish Baser, fulfilling their passions is as important as work in life. His love for travelling and capturing pictures has gotten the attention of Forbes Travel Guide and Nat Geo India multiple times. Let’s have a look at how he achieved this in his life without leaving his full-time corporate job.

Manish was born and raised in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Manish has been a very passionate and lively person since early childhood. He was serious about his education and he opted for IIT Delhi and completed engineering in 2006. As per Manish, photography has always been a passion for him. But his love for digital photography officially began in the year 2007.

With his engineering degree in hand, he went on to pursue an MBA from IIM Bangalore. He finished college in the year 2010. While studying in one of India’s top-rated management institutes, Manish also got an opportunity to work in one of the most successful and lovable films of all time – ‘3 Idiots.’

Soon after completing the MBA, he got a job in a private company. Since then he has been working in the corporate world. Manish has worked in the corporate sector for more than 12 years and in these years he did not forget what he enjoys doing—photography and travel. He believes that photography helps him to maintain a good work-life balance which should be an important factor in today’s competitive environment.

From being an engineering student, management executive, to becoming a world-class travel photographer, the life journey of Manish Baser has been truly inspirational. He pursued his passion for travel and photography without leaving his regular job. And that is such a big thing to do. Only a few people could go this far to achieve what they truly love to do.

To satisfy his wanderlust, Manish has wandered through the length and breadth of India, exploring almost every megacity or mega town. When he feels the need to explore further, he hops onto a flight and plans a trip abroad. To date, the travel photographer has been to several countries and continents in the world. Some of them include New Zealand, Iceland, and the UAE.

He has an Instagram account where he shares most of his fascinating travel photos and videos. The pictures are a treat to watch and have been captured with a unique mindset.

In just 2 years of staying active on Instagram, Manish has connected to and garnered over 20,000 followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. That is the power of his art and hard work he puts in to craft great pictures with stories. Because of his fascinating pictures and posts, he has been featured in several reputed houses like Nat Geo India, Forbes Travel Guide, and Kerala Tourism.

As he is a travel photographer, most of his followers are travel enthusiasts and globetrotters who regularly wait for his next posts. Through his social media pages, Manish showcases the beautiful landscapes nature offers. The primary idea behind this is to inspire people to wander around and explore the world.

The life and success story of Manish Basher shouldn’t be taken for granted. He is a hard-working guy who knows very well about how and when to take a break from work and pursue his passion for travel and photography. His story reminds us that we should take out some time from our busy lives to do things and indulge in activities that make our souls young and happy.