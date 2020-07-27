Modernity has provided a movement which allows as well as celebrates that women be multifaceted. Playing a single role, thrust upon by society is an easily breakable barrier as long as we have resilient ones holding the baton.

Tina Bhatia Jain is one of those torchbearers. 1989 born Tina is a postgraduate in English Literature, has been an airline cabin crew member, mother-of-one, fitness consultant, Zumba trainer, and a model.

When asked how she manages to flawlessly execute all these roles, Tina attributes it to the simple yet powerful virtues of Patience and Love.

After giving birth to her daughter Tiana, Tina took some time to focus on herself and her fitness during the postpartum period. After shedding all the weight brought on by the pregnancy, Tina set her sight on modeling.

Tina participated in those pageants where she could showcase both her grace and talents.

In September of last year, Tina participated in Mrs India–Pride of nation contest, where she went through 5 days of rigorous grooming sessions and bagged one of the top 5 spots as well as won the title of Mrs Fitness Freak.

After her runaway success, offers for modelling opportunities came Tina’s way. To date, Tina has appeared in shoots for Lakme Academy and numerous wedding dresses and makeup spreads. Presently, Tina is working on modelling projects for e-commerce and television advertisements and music videos.

Recently, Tina participated in an online contest—Mrs Fame Queen 2020 organized by Reddwings Productions where she secured the second runner up spot. Moving forward, Tina is now all set to appear as a finalist for the She Universe 2020 International, another Reddwings Production show to be held in Dubai later this year.