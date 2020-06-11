Digital marketing agencies have become more in demand as businesses now compete in the digital space. Small businesses tap these agencies to grow, while big businesses need them to scale.

Highstoke Media, a digital marketing agency owned by Danny Tran, is one of the biggest success stories in recent years. Danny was a young man feeling stuck in life when he came up with the idea for Highstoke Media.

In many ways since then, the company was able to deliver incredible results to their clients, which paved the way for them to earn a million dollars in just 18 months. This milestone made Danny Tran a member of the 7-figure club at the young age of just 26.

But Danny didn’t stop there. Over time, Highstoke Media began helping various businesses, big and small, become six-figure earners as well. He also started travelling around the world full time to hone his skills and make his company even better.

Today, Danny stands strong behind Highstoke Media. He built a presence for his company in various places throughout the world. On top of that, he was also able to establish a 12000-strong Digital Entrepreneur Community.

Danny has mentored various students in over 15 countries for a while now and has students worldwide who benefit time and again from his expertise.

Danny Tran broke out of the 9-5 rat race a while back and decided to never go back. He now advocates enabling other business owners to experience the same freedom he has.

Today, the company’s vision is to help people out and get them to start a profitable digital marketing business.

Danny Tran learned the fundamentals that he needed to start his own profitable business back at his 9-5 job. He did not realize that until the company that he worked for went down. After he was out of a job, he dug deep and brought out the tools to gain success.

Even today, Danny believes that in order to succeed in life, one must take action above everything else. Everyone has ideas every day which is possible game-changers but no one implements them. The execution of ideas is what lets you come closer to your goals.

He has always propagated that one should conquer their fears and learn to stand behind their ideas and implement them. According to the digital marketing expert, these are the key points to succeed in life.