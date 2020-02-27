Tarun Poddar has stepped down from Sequoia Capital, the America Based investment firm and announced to join Moncoeur fashion startup with a huge investment of 10 million. He will join this new venture with his friends Sumanchna and Gurpreet.

Exit of Poddar from Sequoia Capital is going to hugely affect the Indian market.

An MBA from Stanford University, California, USA, Tarun Poddar had joined Sequoia Capital one year back after his exit from Apple Singapore.

He is an entrepreneur and author of 2 novels. Tarun said, “I am looking to lift up the Brand Moncoeur in the field of fashion industry.”

Tarun said the main reason to invest in Moncoeur is the concept behind this brand. The force behind this brand aims to cater to the lastest fashion to Rural Areas.

He is also in talks with other investment firms as well.