A person named Tanuj Patel has become a hot topic in everyone’s conversations recently. This person must have come into the limelight because of some extraordinary personality he might be having.

Born on 13th May 1984 in Ahmedabad, Tanuj Patel is a real-life hero in the actual sense. He has been working as a social activist in his native place, Anand (Gujarat). Since childhood, his parents inculcated the virtues in him to serve society selflessly which encouraged him to work for the betterment and upliftment of the citizens globally. People in Gujarat who have come in touch with him call him “Messiah”.

Tanuj Patel is a businessman in the United States by profession but his heart still beats for his native country. He founded a non-profit organization called “Roots Foundation, Anand” in 2016 which has been actively working day and night to provide better lives to people. The organization has worked to the effect of social causes like Tree plantation, Girl child education, Free Scholarships to Medical girl students, Free Medical check-up camps, Clothes donation, Distribution of Tarpaulin to people in Monsoon, and the list just won’t end of his generosity.

There is this famous saying by John F Kennedy, “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.” Tanuj Patel has been making a huge difference in society through his selfless and extreme efforts. He has made this world a better place to live for people who needed help.

Pandemic has really hit some people harder than others. When people were struggling for food, medical help, oxygen, ambulances, Tanuj Patel came forward and stretched his helping hand to provide free food on daily basis, free ambulance service, carried out sanitization drives, and organized free medical camps as well. To provide better medical services at an affordable rate, Tanuj Patel decided to open Tsquare Hospital at Anand. TsquareHospital, Anand is a multispeciality hospital and provides quality care and services. More than 1200 corona patients were treated for free or at nominal fees in his own “Tsquare hospital”.

It’s a matter of satisfaction and pleasure that such a great personality is acclaimed. He is a man of God who is immensely loved by the people.