Syed Mohammad Anas is a prominent social entrepreneur in Mumbai. He is the founder of the NGO Philoverphobia which works towards the betterment of the underprivileged and providing food to the hungry in India.

Syed Mohammad Anas, who impresses you in every way, has done a great job of helping poor people. Syed Mohammad Anas was born in a family in Ghatkopar, Maharashtra, Mumbai. While caring for his siblings, he felt connected and his goodwill grew more and he started helping his family by staying with them. His trials have helped him grow into a humble spirit and a kind man, ready to humbly achieve everything in the world through his social work and service.

He has been helping people all the time through social activities that work for the upliftment of the poor. When almost all the people were forced to remain indoors during the time of Coronavirus, he reached out to the poor and underprivileged. Syed Mohammad Anas and his NGO Philoverphobia helped many people with food and medicines during the lockdown.

He has made a very significant contribution to humanity through his contributions and operations of the NGO Philoverphobia by working in a wide range of areas related to children’s higher education, food donation and youth employment. Syed Mohammad Anas founded the NGO Philoverphobia to work with disadvantaged children and young people with their families with the promise of a stronger and better India.

