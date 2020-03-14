Surrey Memes is a digital news/media and an entertainment company based in Canada and it was started by Sukhman Singh Gill in December 2018.

Surrey Memes are best known for their viral video creation across multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. They have over 120K followers on Instagram, including some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry.

Surrey Memes publishes a diverse range of original and user-generated content – spanning editorial, video, documentary and live. Since its launch in 2018, Surrey Memes have posted over 3000 videos, pictures and generated in excess of a million impressions on Instagram.

The channel covers a wide range of subject matter from the everyday laughs, world news and Punjabi media to more in-depth campaigns around topics that matter to young people.

Sukhman stated, “I’ve always been a fan of memes and followed a lot of meme pages on Facebook/Instagram, and just one day I thought about making one of my own. I started posting memes on Instagram and the account grew quickly to 100,000 followers. Back then it was impossible to predict that this would become a full-fledged business. The team operates Surrey Memes like a daily show. We start by reviewing content submissions, checking out what’s new in pop culture and on the Internet in general, brainstorming and finally posting it on social media. Tons of celebs follow and engage with the posts where I talk to celebs via DM, for example, Pav Dharia, Sidhu Moosewala, Karan Aujla, Jassi Gill, etc. I and my team did some collaborations and we barely accepted any sponsorship offers until late 2019 to keep the brand authentic. Then we started forming brand partnerships at the beginning of 2020. We had more and more brands reaching out not to “advertise” but to actually be part of internet/pop culture. In this competitive world, you need to be smart to promote your brand and create a mark in this Digital world. We are working with most of the major music labels like Rehaan Records, White Hill Music, Goldmedia on breaking new songs. We are measuring incredible results in music. Memes and viral sketches are significantly affecting people’s music playlists and searches on Spotify and YouTube. Instagram is a great platform to start. Finding your niche, posting content daily, collaborating with other creators – these are known and important tips to follow. I believe, however, that people are usually missing three other important points.

“First, being an influencer is the outcome of being an exceptional content creator. It’s all about the character, talent, voice and art expressed in your content. People with large followings but not great talent usually have no real influence. Second, look at data. Surprisingly, many influencers don’t pay enough attention to metrics. A lot can be learned by measuring and “listening” to what the audience actually likes and shares. If one post got 1000 likes and a second one got 5000 likes, one has to figure out why. Third, don’t overvalue follower count. For many emerging creators, hitting one million followers is a goal. It’s a mistake. Having followers and engaged fans are two different things. Achieving the latter is the most important goal. That means that your audience sticks and follows you wherever you go,” summed up Sukhman.

It has been Sukhman’s dedication and hard work which has led him to where he is today with his media/news company.