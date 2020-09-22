The life of an actor is all about glitz and glamour. Informally we call the actors as heroes but very few turn out to be the real-life heroes. Shoaibe Dhebar is one exceptional name who is winning everyone’s heart with his extraordinary work.

The actor is a social worker who has wooed everyone across the nation. His main motive is to work towards the betterment and development of his land. Well, there goes a saying, “Action speaks louder than words.” This is absolutely true in Shoaibe’s case.

A true enthusiast by nature, his zeal for acting is like no other. “Whatever I do, I give my blood and soul into it,” says Shoaib. As a creative personality, he understands his responsibility and has been a great contributor to society. By the kind of work he has been doing, he says, “I am more committed towards my work and I believe that it is important to give it back to the Mother Earth. We must not only work towards the betterment of the nation but also work towards preserving nature.”

A social worker turned actor, Shoaibe has been associated with a lot of causes. Nature conservation remains an utmost priority for him. Moreover, it is his noble causes which have taken him a step closer to his goals. From nature to wildlife, animal rights to poverty eradication, he is a free-spirited individual aspiring to contribute his bit in the best possible way. By his work, Dhebar has inspired many people in his surroundings to contribute in the upliftment of the nation.

When asked about what inspires him to do such noble deeds, he says, “As a citizen of India, it is my prime duty to serve the nation in any capacity. I want the country to be free from poverty, corruption and exploitation of nature.” Shoaibe Dhebar’s energy is inspiring many to work towards the bright future of the nation. Shoaib is also the founder of Label “NEXUS RECORDS”.