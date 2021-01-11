Social Media has come as a blessing these days. Maybe 15-20 years ago no one would have thought that it would be so easy to catch up and find their old friends or share some old moments with each other.

No one would have had a clue that people would be able to make money out of social media or live a life that provides financial freedom. Val Cortez is one of those few lucky and hardworking people in the world who made all her dreams come true through sheer hard work.

Cortez is a social media star with a huge following from people across the world. She is popular for her curvaceous body posture, impeccable beauty, and excellent styling sense. Her fans across the globe have been pouring in their immense love and appreciation for the young diva who loves travelling around the world and meeting new people.

Often referred to as “Val around the world” by her social media fans, Val Cortez was born in Lima, Peru but she was brought up in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

From her childhood, she was always fond of travelling and exploring the world. She took her first international trip at the age of 21, after that it gave her a mark of approval that is what she wants to do in her life. She started her social media career in 2019 by live streaming via World Wide App.

She started using social media just for fun, not for any monetary benefits. Her main intention of those live streams was not about money but interacting with people across the world through social media. Her passion for interacting with different people across the globe made her a top streamer and earner for several weeks at the global level.

Her #1 rank on the app made her realise that she can live a life that she loves and make money while travelling around the world. She always wanted to travel the world, meet new people and get to know about different cultures that exist in this world.

After a few months, she decided to take a risk on her lifelong dream and left her house in the hope of travelling around the world. She left her home in 2019 with only 12k followers and a dream to travel the globe.

She faced a lot of difficulty in the initial stages but her fans on social media were always there in her time of need.

As of now, Val has over 960k followers on Instagram and 225k followers on Tik-Tok. She keeps on working on her social media presence even after having a huge fan base. Her motive is to inspire people to live a life that they dream of and work hard for it.