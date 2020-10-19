It’s only been a decade since social media has become an integral part of everyday life. In a few short years since its advent, close to two-thirds of the world’s population now consumes the combined technologies considered as social media.

Social Media stars today have created incredible communities that share their talents, interests, and lifestyle, inspiring us to live out our dreams. In a year of lockdown and acclimatizing to the pandemic, social media has maintained a sense of community when sojourning to the next state or country has become challenging.

Sanket Mehta is one such content creator who has amassed a close-knit community that shares his message of love, positivity, and willingness to see your dreams come true.

Sanket Mehta had always enjoyed the freedom and energy that he felt from dancing. Three years ago, on a seemingly unremarkable day, he decided to share the love and enjoyment he felt from dancing with the people he knew. He posted a video of him dancing on Instagram. At that moment, little did Sanket realize how this would be the beginning of the most magical journey of his life. One where he would receive an outpour of love from over a million people from all around the world.

As he posted that first clip, the only thought that crossed Sanket’s mind was if this piece of content would make someone smile or inspire another to dance for the first time.

As Sanket continued posting on Instagram, someone casually introduced him to an app called Musically. He decided to give the new platform a try. However, it was a rocky start as Sanket confronted dismay and doubt due to the harsh criticism he received on the new platform. Not someone who easily buckles under pressure, Sanket decided to keep pursuing his original dream of ‘bringing smiles and inspiring people’ and continued posting consistently despite the initial hurdles.

Today, Sanket Mehta is one of the fastest rising social media stars in the country. With a fanbase surpassing a million and stretching all corners of the nation, including expatriates across the globe, it is easy to see why everyone falls instantly in love with his infectious energy and charm.

His content features dreamy destination shoots that showcase his taste for fashion. In case you’re wondering, Sanket Mehta is a bona fide hype beast owning an impressive collection of sneakers and other coveted fashion pieces.

Between the glamorous locations and beautifully styled outfits, Sanket continues to embody the original goal he started with by regularly posting his dance and acting skits, much to the pleasure of his fanbase.

Besides owing his success to the love shown by his fans, Sanket often feels grateful to the people who have joined him, helping him grow and explore his path. To him, these individuals are no longer friends but have now become akin to family. He knows that with the support of his new family and massive fanbase, there is no nothing that he cannot achieve.