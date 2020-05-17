There are certain sets of principles that are employed by nature to keep things running in a flow. Most of these principles dictate the daily lives of human beings. One of these principles is known simply as “give-and-take”.

Life is a boomerang, you only get what you give. This concept can be beautifully explained in a single word, “Makafat-e-Amal”. Following this powerful notion, Abdullah Asim, a successful digital marketer and co-founder of Coboot Media, has planned to commence a Free Learning Platform for the youth.

Abdullah Asim, an introduction: He is a social media marketing expert for six years. What does a social media marketer do? They help celebrities and brands thrive on the competitive tides of social media.

He started with providing his marketing services independently and helped many popular names such as Iqrar Ul Hassan, Mehwish Hayat, Veena Malik, and Dr Javed Iqbal, to name a few. Gradually scaling, he managed to cofound a brand new digital marketing agency named Coboot Media.

Coboot Media: At Coboot Media, they help in moving your brand/business online and present it to the targeted audience. They provide branding, development, design, and marketing services to local and international businesses.

Now that you know who is Abdullah Asim and what does he do, let’s move on to the step he has taken to assist the youth.

Initiative to Empower the Youth: If a company posts an ad for hiring, they more often than not explicitly mention that they need someone with an experience of 5 years or so.

Problem No 1—How can a fresh graduate or a common person have a working experience when no one allows them to work as a newbie?

Problem No 2—In the present scenario, different countries are battling the outbreak of coronavirus that has infected people worldwide, leading to complete lockdown. The rate of unemployment is skyrocketing.

Problem No 3—As people have started working from home, freelancing is getting more exposure than ever. Freelancing means selling your skills to the person in need. For example, designing a logo for a brand or writing articles for a website. Similarly, you can sell social media marketing services to earn a handsome amount while staying at home.

But growing from an inexperienced person into a marketing expert is not a child’s play either. To help you become an expert, social media marketer Abdullah Asim has launched a free program aka Freelancer Hotspot.

Freelancer Hotspot—It’s a Facebook group where Abdullah will be helping you to become an expert social media marketer to earn a living.

Are you ready to learn and earn?