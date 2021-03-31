Mohammad Mahadi, a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, had a challenging life in terms of making his life more than an average one. Childhood gives us the fondest memories but at times there are more to do with the challenges and that makes us feel a tad sad. Unlike the feel, Mahadi believed in himself and despite all the concerns in life, he excelled. He didn’t look at the challenges as hurdles. Instead, he worked on solving them and achieved what he aimed for.

There is always a stepping stone through which we get to know where we want to head, right? Mahadi faced that feel and experience about living ahead of times by predicting about future. No, he was not into palmistry or tarot reading but yes, Mahadi knew that soon the world will only focus on digital marketing.

Mohammad Mahadi is the founder and CEO of The Sky Media, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to boost their business outcomes. He is also a social media influencer and web entrepreneur, digital marketer and content creator. At this young age, he has gained immense success in the field he was ambitious of.

Most of us forget how hard we tried to become successful once it is achieved. We don’t think about others but that was not the case with Mahadi. He did beyond his reach to become the source of inspiration and motivation. Unlike motivational speakers, he didn’t go on and about his achievements. Rather he tried to motivate them with his story, the one which actually made others fathom the possibilities of making it to the top.