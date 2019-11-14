Taresh Goyal, who hails from Ambala, is a social media campaigner and marketer by profession. His passion saw him become a social media influencer and a meme creator. In today’s time, content creation has helped many people earn money in millions and has also boosted the popularity of the influencers. He believes in following the passion and has been helping brands to grow at a rapid pace through his marketing skills.

“It’s either my way or the highway”, that’s the thumb rule he believes to get ahead in life. He strongly feels that one should be passionate enough to do something meaningful in life. Great expertise in social media has helped him travel to many places in the country and he has collaborated with various brands for social media campaigns. With having a healthy return on investment, Taresh loves enjoying the dual role of campaign creator and a social media influencer. Besides this, the young man has also some international clients and brands with whom he has done social media campaigns including Instagram marketing.

He soon plans to start his own digital agency. “I believe in taking things step by step. Everything takes time. I discovered my passion as an influencer while I was working as a marketer. Social media is the best medium to help the brands grow faster and also make money through it. I always had a humorous side which I started showcasing through the memes I created. It feels surreal to succeed in helping people to grow as a brand,” he stated. When asked about his other upcoming projects, Taresh expressed his desire to experiment with the video content soon.