Social entrepreneur Rohit Khosla and his significant contributions

Every problem has a solution to it, and there are very few individuals who have a rational approach to solving the problem. When we talk about problem-solving, it is a unique entrepreneurial trait. Entrepreneurs are not just prolific business magnets, but they also hold expertise in time management, leadership and are proactive in taking quick decisions. Working towards the betterment of society is one of the profound qualities of entrepreneurs. Rohit Khosla perfectly fits in this category and has proved his prowess as an inspiring figure.

As much as Mr. Khosla is inclined towards expanding his business ventures, he is equally passionate about making his contribution to several causes. Rohit Khosla has been voluntarily working towards many such causes.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic dismantled the world, the social entrepreneur has initiated various causes. Under his venture, New Delhi Medical Centre (NDMC), his team has helped the people by doing free Covid-19 RT PCR tests and blood tests. During the second wave of coronavirus, Rohit Khosla’s team worked day and night for arranging plasmas, hospital beds and oxygen concentrators. Moreover, NDMC also initiated several vaccination drives approved by NABL and ICMR at seven different locations across India.

In a time where humanity has struggled to get back on its feet, Rohit Khosla has been putting in his best foot forward to help people across India. Hailing from India’s capital city, he is an alumnus of Oxford University where he pursued an MBA in Entrepreneurship. Some of the successful business ventures under Rohit Khosla’s leadership are R.K. International Group, Gulf Medical Centre, New Delhi Medical Centre, New Star Medical Centre, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd, Khosla Transport Company, Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd., Gulf Visa Services, and R.K. International Skill Development Centres.