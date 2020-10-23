The current pandemic not only had impacted the lives but also has shown the generous nature of the people. The time where we have experienced all the negativity around, some have effortlessly provided immediate, essential help for the people.

Meet Ashu Singh Surpura, who embraced all the worries of the poor and helped them with utmost care and love. Ashu Singh Surpura is from Jhotwara, Jaipur (Rajasthan) who not only helped the underprivileged with their meals but also initiated some fantastic schemes to help them.

Ashu Singh Surpura was born in a village in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. His father Vijendra Singh Shekhawat was a former Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sarai-Surpura.

Education

Since childhood, Ashu Singh was pretty much inclined towards social service. He was always ready to help the needy. Ashu Singh has completed his Master’s Degree in Arts and done LLB (Bachelors of Law) & LLM (Legum Baccalaureus) from a reputed university in Jaipur.

During the college days, Ashu Singh had developed an interest in public affairs. He participated in various social activities that helped to make a good bond and relationship with the people. Because of his generous nature and love, in a very short period, Ashu Singh has become one of the favourite persons of the underprivileged.

Social Activist Ashu Singh Surpura

Today, Ashu Singh Surpura is a famous social activist in Jhotwara, Jaipur. His prompt help for the needy is widely known all over the district. During this tough time of Covid-19, Ashu Singh has wholeheartedly helped many families. His main aim during the pandemic is “No One should Sleep Empty Stomach”.

He made all the necessary arrangements for the underprivileged families. Ashu Singh provided various food items to every needy person. He also circulated his WhatsApp number for the people to contact him in any emergencies. His team supplied essential food and required help at the doorstep of people.

For the middle-class people, he has initiated a scheme of sending Rs 500 direct to their accounts as support during this pandemic. The auto drivers, taxi drivers, rickshaw drivers, the barbers, the pundits, and also the washermen’s’ accounts were credited with Rs500. Not only this, but Ashu Singh has also helped in supplying the fodder to cowsheds. He has also distributed ration kits to the needy.

Ashu Singh is a fine example of humanity and selfless service who embraced the underprivileged during these tough times.