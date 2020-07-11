It’s a dual celebration for Shobhit Sinha as he recently bagged the title of the fastest-growing writer in the television industry. Not just that, his agency named Syaahityik Productions also gone ahead to become the first professional Bollywood writers company in the nation.

Shobhit Sinha, who has worked on prominent shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Bigg Boss special episodes, Comedy Dangal, Entertainment Ki Raat among 27 other shows has written over 1000 scripts between 2015 and 2020 and set a new record on 3 July 2020.

His agency, Syaahityik Productions, which focuses on various genre scripts with a total of 21 different writers to offer a wide range of creativity has written a total of 300+ scripts within a year’s time for famous TV comedy and reality shows.

They are working with famous TV shows like Honey Bunny ka Jholmal on Sony Yay, and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors. It was performed by renowned artists like Maniesh Paul and Gautam Gulati. Syaahityik is writing for more renowned artists like Gaurav Gera, Bharti Singh, etc.

Talking about the same, Shobhit says, “I thought I could be the Amazon of all genres of emotions. One place and every kind of story, whether it is emotional or comedy or any other genre, everything should be available at one place only, so created Syaahityik Productions. Getting such kind of recognition for your work is immensely overwhelming which has gone to set records. Looking forward to writing more such content in the coming future.”

Shobhit is the master of all three content platforms who had the vision to bring all sorts of scriptwriting under one roof which pushed him to start his own venture which is presently one of the unique agencies in the industry.

Shobhit is not only a renowned writer-producer but is also a voice-over artist for leading Indian TV channels. He is currently busy dubbing for a show in Mumbai amidst the lockdown.

On the work front, Shobhit is also working on his upcoming projects which are yet to be announced. He is currently making the most out of the lockdown and is working on various scripts.