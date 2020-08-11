Himachal’s daughter Shilpa Joshi shines in Bollywood. Born in Parwanoo town, district Solan, Himachal Pradesh, she finished her post-graduation and it came as no surprise when she took up a job in the corporate sector. She lost her mother at the age of 2. She adores her father and Shilpa quoted that her father is the ‘most eligible mother’.

Her motivations are Naseebo Lal, Geeta Dutt and Asha Bhonsle. Shilpa is making India proud internationally also. Her shows are now being held in Indonesia, Singapore, and the Maldives. She is one of the recognised artists of Bollywood across Asian countries.

She was very patient and calm because the wait has made it worthwhile when she had signed ‘Pehla Pyaar’, her first single which was presented and labelled by Zee Music Company.

She dreams to work for Punjabi songs. Now Shilpa is looking forward to work with Vishal Mishra, Tony Kakkar and her favourite Gurnazar.