Mamour Paris Jewellery is a conscious and sustainable jewellery brand that sticks with its values redefining the modern jewellery niche.

To find a piece of jewellery that scores high on craftsmanship and quality, and which is versatile enough to pair with varied silhouettes in your wardrobe, can get unwieldy.

From the point of investment, Sharon Kodan launched Mamour Paris Jewellery with the latest collection of its fine jewellery pieces that will stand the test of time both fashionably and functionally. Mamour Paris is a conscious and sustainable jewellery brand sticking to its values.

Intricate craftsmanship techniques like stone cutting and jewellery making Savoire-faire are highlighted in the creations which translates to fresh starts, focuses on different and elevated styles with modern and exclusive necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets.

In Mamour Paris, every piece is hand-crafted using recycled silver and gold links as well as rose gold before being accented with artistic precious stones like chalcedony, amethyst, turquoise and even rubies for an elegance of colour which results in art-meets-contemporary jewels that can be translated to generations—in her words–“Modern Heirlooms”.

Sharon Kodan is a well-known international fashion, art and lifestyle influencer of Indian Origin based in Paris, Her brand Mamour Paris Jewellery is better known for its handcrafted, antique bijouterie in a modern avatar with a collection of spectacle combining old world charm with 21st-century values.

With fine jewels that would work for social as well as formal occasions, Mamour Paris’s Jewellery collection promises to work for multiple occasions. Mamour Paris Jewellery targets the fashion-forward, on-the-go, through its high end, user-friendly online store, Coined Flawless, the new online destination is located on https://mamourparis.com which also features one of the most minimalist to versatile and statement pieces of the brand including its high-end jewellery collection.

Additionally, it allows the customers to shop the most beloved jewels of the brand Mamour Paris Jewellery. However, with different trends in the market, buyers today are experimenting with different kinds of jewellery as designers and consumers. You can find different quirky, out-of-the-box and experimental designs that are finding favour with a new breed of consumers looking for something different and fashionably approved.