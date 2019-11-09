Little Letters Linked was found by Shagun Singh in 2018. Little Letters Linked aka LLL, as they call it, is a platform for micro-tales and musings. Upon receiving a heartwarming response, they are now headed towards becoming one of the most promising media houses in India delivering quality content in the form of videos, texts, and live events, etc.

Little Letters Linked was started as a mere hobby of writing, as stated by Shagun. He said, “We believe that small ideas can do wondrous things if given a proper platform. LLL aims to encourage all writers and poets to showcase their talent to the world.” Singh, who has completed an executive degree from IIM Rohtak, enjoys photography and designing apart from his love for writing.

Being an introvert, he finds peace in writing and believes it allows him the freedom from the judgment of letting out his fears. Well, he goes by the quote, “Good words are worth much, and cost little.” As the chief executive officer of Little Letters Linked, he also shared the company’s growth plans. This includes the addition of a lot of new and quality content on their website as well as social media platforms.

The present insights, business, and other fun facts

As of now, Little Letters Linked has numerous followers on Instagram and Facebook. The achievement earned in such a short period of time shows the exclusive work done by the whole team. They have also collaborated with brands such as Oyo Rooms, Uber Eats, Daniel Wellington, Daily Objects, Biryani By Kilo, Shri Ram College of Commerce and many more from the lifestyle and literature industry.

The platform is a great hit among a wide section of society starting from school and college students and going up to middle-aged people.

Based out of Delhi NCR, the company soon plans to host events in other metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, etc.

Shagun Singh said, “We are working towards creating valuable content for our audience. The idea behind it is to keep our viewers updated about the latest happenings around them.”