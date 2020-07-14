The swift and expeditious changes in the market and alterations in demands have created a window of opportunity only experienced and proficient market players can grasp. Ahmed Alawadhi, an American Arab with 17 years of concretely manifested experience has conquered the industry and ergo clenched the opportunity.

Western education received from prime universities in the US, he accomplished a dual degree with honours in International Business and Marketing. A pioneer in the real- estate flipping business, being a venerable personality, he was successful in obtaining a profound knowledge of the industry. Ahmed established his potent presence over the Michigan market with his US-based real estate company-AM properties. The business was thriving in the real estate booming era from 2003 to 2006. Educating himself with strong real market experience and dedicating time to his Masters in business at the same time has given him a competitive edge.

After the US real estate market plummeted in 2008, he observed an opening to effectuate his cognizance, investments, and know-how into a novel arena, Dubai, where the market was still materializing and the opportunities were multitudinous. Ever-since, Silverline Real Estate has deep-set a prestigious and eminent presence in the market for luxurious, affluent, and distinctive real estate. Offering varying services and exposure, Alawadhi achieved perfect knowledge transfer and implementation of newer plans to organize a new market and be benefited from it.

With the proliferation and blossoming of the real estate market in Dubai, Ahmed was geared up for such a challenging ride, his firm Silverline being charioted to the top, all along. In a jiffy, he was at the frontline with prominent market players. With more projects in different regions of the globe, Alawadhi is seeking a new adventure and a new market to leverage his know-how and build a new and august stance. From the intellectual- “While the world is becoming a smaller place, I keep seeing a new opportunity rise to the horizon everywhere around the globe.”