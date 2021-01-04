The AutoForSure App is one of the most popular online systems used by students. One youngster who changed the phase of the application is Sarthak Sharma who is only 20 and one of the youngest entrepreneurs around. Sarthak Sharma is currently pursuing his studies from a prestigious college in India.

The lessons we take from obstacles we encounter can be fundamental to later success. Recount a time when you faced a challenge, setback, or failure. Such obstacles were overcome by Sarthak in his life and he created an app to help people to make their life easy.

The app allows users to find information about nearby auto drivers and taxi drivers. They also can compare the price, location, etc, and book one. All drivers go through a background check for a pleasant user experience and safety purposes.

When you don’t have any cash you still can find autos that are taking online payment through UPI. AutoForSure is very particular about the safety of their passengers and they have made an option for complaint in case there is any issue regarding the journey or the driver.

They have also partnered with Taxi/Cab individuals and private companies providing cheap competitive rates for Airport travel or leisure travel. Sarthak Sharma believes that a college student completely survives on his monthly allowance provided by his parents with which he has to cover all his expenses like travel and living expenses. As of now, AutoForSure has 50+ verified drivers registered on their platform, says the company.