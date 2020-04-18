Working on your own dreams and turning them into your passion is what makes a successful entrepreneur.

With a similar notion, Sanjay Gosai, a 51-year-old man is presenting himself as a perfect epitome for many. He is one of the finest producers owning a renowned production house named The One Productions And Events. Along with that, he is the MD and CEO of Shakti Recycling.

At present, he is handling the recycling of used garments and import and export. On his entrepreneurial voyage, he has acquired adequate knowledge about business and is a prominent businessman. He is a multi-tasker who handles multiple businesses and carries his chores effortlessly.

Previously he was the owner of IATA approved travel agency named Airfly Travels. Apart from this, some of his hobbies include dancing, entertainment, luxury cars, staying in luxury hotels, living a lavish life, and playing chess and cricket.

He also loves to play poker.

Being an entrepreneur, he has heightened his chore to such a level where he is giving only the best. He has also done celebrity management. A very popular and successful music video “Hookah Mera Jalla De” was directed and produced by him and he also acted in it. From travelling places, he has come a long way and is now setting a perfect benchmark for successful entrepreneurship.