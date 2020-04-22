Sangeeta Boochra, a Rajasthani business magnate and a veteran designer, is arguably the most well-known designer and brand from India.

She is the Director and Designer of Sangeeta Boochra and Silver Centre. Her designs embody grace and aim for perfection. Her designs inspire those who appreciate style, design and uncompromising quality.

“When a woman is wearing my jewellery, I want her to feel as if she is wrapped in one of life’s greatest luxuries,” states Sangeeta Boochra.

Abhineet Boochra, son of Sangeeta Boochra and one of the directors of the brand states, “From the likes of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England to the President of United States John. F. Kennedy to the celebrities like Deepika, Alia, Vidya, Raveena, Madhuri, Priyanka, Kajol, and Aishwarya have patronized the brand Sangeeta Boochra and Silver Centre. The brand is also seen in various motion cinema.”

Sangeeta Boochra today runs a team of 2000 traditional karigars and artisans handpicked from the interiors of India to give shape to her unique designs. Sangeeta Boochra took to the aim of being able to show the brilliance of Indian Jewelry to the world through her creative vision. She travelled extensively into the interiors of India, worked with villagers and craftsmen and then delved into the ancient craftsmanship and began to create exclusive jewellery with the help of master craftsmen of India.

Here is a snippet about the brand:

The main USP of brand: We make jewellery for everyone. It’s a luxury Indian jewellery brand which is affordable. The main USP is being original and sticking to the aesthetics which we bank on; Truly Indian!

When it comes to designs, you are particularly inspired by: I am inspired by the temples of South, interiors of India, Indian culture, palaces & forts, small temples at the nook and corner in villages, Kashmiri tribal jewellery, Boda Tribe, tribes of Rajasthan, Gujrat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, etc. and Hampi for its magnificent monuments and sculpture.

How did your son and daughter-in-law help in expansion: My elder son Abhineet Boochra after finishing his MBA joined Sangeeta Boochra / Silver Centre because his grandfather Seth Lalit Kumar Boochra insisted him to join. He is responsible for the opening of new stores and bringing in the new outlook of marketing, implementation of software and making the factory technologically advanced. He designs various high-end collections for the brand.

My daughter-in-law Divya Boochra is a Masters In Fine Arts and handles the entire creative and graphics of the brand. She is a director of the brand and responsible for photography, visual merchandising, interiors, packaging and overall creative aspect of the brand.

About the Community Development Programme: In 1998, I along with my father-in-law Seth Lalit Kumar Boochra jointly started a programme known as Community Development Programme under which:

Unskilled rural poor are made jewellery artisans through community mobilization and skill training.

Training and livelihood at their doorstep, fair wages, no exploitation, no child labour, no pollution and no harm to the society.

Social Development Support: Artisans and their communities are facilitated for better health, life skill education, sanitation and other social imperatives. Financing for one daughter’s marriage of an artisan.

Connecting artisans with the world markets by taking them to all shows and exporting their products to different countries of the world.

We partner with Government, Civil Societies, NGOs, etc.

Employing artisans who live in the most remote parts of India with little to no access to transport. The greatest challenge in their lives is commuting to work and back, often resulting in families that live far apart. One of the key differentiators of our model is an artisan’s ability to not only work from home but have business travel provided to them.

Through a grassroots network that requires specialized logistical support, raw material is dropped off at an artisan’s home where they work on the product. To ensure customers receive high-quality products, quality supervisors inspect the production to help ensure a consistent output while tracking progress. These supervisors also ensure artisan service to ensure they are not interrupted by the shortage of raw bullion. When completed, the product is picked up from the artisan’s doorstep and sent on to the next stage of jewellery making progress.

These networks stretch across 400 villages in India through an intense grassroots network connecting 25,000 artisans.

Sangeeta Boochra / Silver Centre’s artisans have the convenience to work from home.

More women can work towards financial independence as they don’t have to navigate and commute, especially in remote villages.

Artisans decide their own work hours, being able to work around their family’s schedule.

Artisans will lose no workdays in receiving and transporting material.

Traditional Indian communities do not give women the opportunity to work outside the home, Sangeeta Boochra / Silver Centre’s model provides an easy solution to this.