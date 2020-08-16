The arrival of social media has given exposure to many people. Not only it has given popularity but has also become a medium to earn money. One name which has gained immense popularity is Sameer Mahan, a 21-year-old creative personality who hails from Seattle, Washington. The young guy is a photographer and a content creator whose content is viewed by millions of people across social media platforms.

Since childhood, he has been fascinated by the concept of photography. “When I was 14, I got so involved in photography. Thanks to one of my family friends who told me to be a professional photographer at his wedding,” quoted Sameer. That opportunity boosted Mahan’s confidence after which he made photography as his full-time profession. Being a photographer, he aims to convey a story through his lens. He further added, “Very few have that flair for telling a story through clicks.”

Another vital aspect of Sameer’s life has been travelling. For photography projects, he has been going from one place to another. He has also been a part of a photography community called LooksLikeFilm, a platform which has got the best of photographers, artists and creative personalities. Today, Sameer has gained thousands of fans and his content has reached millions of views making him one of the sought after internet personalities.

While speaking about creating the unique content, he said, “I integrate creativity with the latest social media trends understanding the preference of the audience.” Keeping that in mind, bringing innovation in work has been the most significant part of Sameer Mahan’s life. The content creator, while creating videos, makes sure to keep the videos short and entertaining. Following the latest social media trends, this young man has got a bright future ahead.