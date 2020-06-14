The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything from the lifestyle of people to the way of doing business. Everything has changed. No matter how hard the time is or will be but some enthusiastic people will always find a way to create a path that brings them some fruitful results for their chore.

Talking about the leading business nation Qatar, then it is one of those nations that provides tons of opportunities to business aspirants. Moreover, the business environment in Qatar is very favourable, conductive, and welcoming to foreigners.

The government does not charge any sort of income tax to the businessmen which is actually a plus point. Now, from the list of some leading business personalities, Salem Nasser Al-Shangal is on the top of the chart. He is a prosperous businessman in Qatar, owner of several groups of companies.

He believes in the notion that has distorted his plans in the year 2020. Now he is emerging out with modern concepts to encompass all the points, enhance the livelihood to other parts of the world, and progress before the end of this year.

He says that it doesn’t matter at all if the business realm is crippled and has become stagnant but still one can come out of their comfort zone and create a business idea that attracts more investors. It’ll help to retain a considerable amount of business perceptions.