While the entire world is ROFL over the famous Instagrammer Just Sul, we don’t really know the person behind making Just Sul an internet sensation. It’s a lesser-known fact that Said Ahmad, a Lebanese-Belgian comedian, born on 11 September 1992, is the man behind Just Sul’s success who kick-started his journey back in 2015.

While working with his father, Said Ahmad never thought of becoming a comedian and channelize his inner talent until he met Just Sul.

Said Ahmad aka Just Said is a man with multiple talents. The 27-year-old entrepreneur is a content creator who strategizes stuff for Just Sul, is a social media and digital freak who creates content that not only grabs the eyeballs of the audience but also tickles their funny bones.

Back in 2012, Said Ahmad spent a lot of time in Los Angeles where he happened to meet a few social media influencers and viners who create content that inspired Said and showed him the career opportunity in digital media. Ever since then, Said has been creating the epic and hilarious content that all of us witness via the famous Instagrammer’s account.

Talking about the same, Said Ahmad shares, “I was always a class clown throughout middle and high school and always joked around at home. I never thought I would be a comedian or actor as I’m not good on stage or in front of the camera. Luckily, I was able to channel my humour through just sul. I never imagined this was going to become a career, I was just enjoying the moment and the journey of creating content with Sul and we woke up one day and it became my full-time job! I used to spend a lot of time in LA and back in 2012 I met a few of the viners and this sort of opened up my mind to social media and the business and opportunities behind it.”