Rup Singh is a first-generation American, born in Westchester, New York to immigrants from Punjab, India. From a young age, ambition has been a word that precisely describes his energy, from the time he was the High School All-Star Baseball Pitcher.

After years of academia, he geared towards medicine, post which Rup discovered his true passion and talent in Real Estate. Starting out as a sales agent in 2014, he quickly rose up the ranks with his unique style, approach, and penchant for understanding his client. After this breakthrough, Rup focused full time in the real estate industry and has been featured as “The Top 1% in Real Estate” as well the prestigious “914 INC WunderKind Under 30” awards. He continues to grow his talent by teaching others how to succeed exemplified by his leadership in “The Legacy Group” – a team of associates.

His Journey To The Top

After having a sub-par first year in the real estate, Rup decided to change his tactic at selling houses. Instead of chasing the money, he started to chase his passion for selling homes and helping families achieve the American dream of owning a home.

His 2014 earnings drastically changed the following year where he made a six-figure income. On his Instagram page, Rup has told the story of how he showed his parents his 1099 form which details his yearly earnings for 2015. “It started to grow and my second year in business I was making 6 figures and showed my parents my 1099, now they tell everyone I do real estate”. Rup went on to work for RE/MAX where he found even more success selling houses.

Rup only continued to grow as he was selling houses and property in his home area and quickly began to find a lot of success in Westchester, NY. Westchester Magazine recognized Rup’s success and featured him in their magazine as well as an online post. In 2018 he became one of RE/MAX’s Top 100 agents in America.

He earned his spot on the list by generating a huge gross commission in one year and tripling his production in three years. In 2019, Rup’s success only continued to grow as he was the winner of the “914 INC WunderKind Under 30 Award” awarded by Westchester Magazine.

“Top100RealEstateAgents” recognized his work in 2019 as Rup received a Top100RealEstateAgent Award. Rup is now focusing on building his new company, Legacy Group.