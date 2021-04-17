The media and entertainment sector is a vast field having an ample number of services to offer. In this cut-throat competitive world, very few companies make their mark by offering an array of services to their clients. Amidst these challenging times, The Plug Media has proved to be one of the best management agencies in the social media circuit in a short span.

The Plug Media, co-founded by Rohit Golia and his partner Apoorv Bhatnagar, is a 360º social media marketing and talent management company based out of Mumbai. It is a company that has repeatedly been the pick of the bunch. With its troupe of top-notch influencers and team members, it has made its mark in the social media marketing industry and works relentlessly to keep reinstating it.

Joining the list of young Indian entrepreneurs, Rohit, in only his 20s, places equal emphasis on education and experience to be able to run a startup. He has a degree in Accounts, a PGD in Marketing, and a Masters in International Business Management from the University of Exeter (UK) after which he returned to India to nurture his brainchild. He has headed the marketing division for a large retail chain before making the switch to entrepreneurship and starting his own venture.

Being close to a bunch of top creators and influencers in the country, he caught wind of the problems a lot of them were facing early on and identified the lack of an efficient framework between the brands and the creators. He quickly jumped in to fill that void and assembled a bundle of services to simplify the social media marketing process in the country and ideated The Plug Media at the end of 2018.

Speaking of inception, Rohit Golia mentioned, “The goal was to bridge the gap between the brands and the creators by demystifying the process of influencer marketing, public relations and content creation. The idea was simple; to make the social media marketing process as seamless, efficient and effective, as possible. We started from the ground up and built a holistic infrastructure that fosters synergies between brands and content creators,” Rohit has managed to set pathways in the space with their resourceful network of creators.

In just 2 years, Rohit Golia’s knack for business has witnessed ‘The Plug Media’ work with more than 200 high-end brands and has executed almost 700 social media campaigns for influencers, content creators and brands. Venturing into the startup ecosystem was by far the best decision ever made by Rohit Golia.

“It feels empowering to be your own boss and have the creative freedom to make things happen. The journey has been challenging and exciting at the same time. Being a bootstrapped startup, we did not have our first employee or an office space until the 6th month. Going from that to a full-fledged 360º Social Media Marketing company in less than 12 months has been overwhelming,” added Rohit. Moreover, his progress and success are indeed inspiring young creative professionals.