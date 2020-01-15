Economics is rightly considered one of the most important fields of study. Many economic theories led by the top economists have changed our world. Portia Antonia Alexis, a global economist, author, campaigner, and media commentator is an expert who analyses the solutions of income inequality. Her interest in Mathematics and Economics helped her in pursuing a post-graduate degree in Economics and she is an active member of the Department of Economics, The London School of Economics and Political Science. Her business and analytical skills saw her work as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company and Newton Asset Management.

Apart from this, Portia was earlier into investment banking where she worked at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch as an analyst covering Mergers and Acquisitions. She is currently researching on economic mobility and income inequality. When asked why she focused economic research on income inequality, she said, “I grew up hoping to become an equestrian or ballet teacher then I fell in love with Mathematics. My love for Mathematics took me to the world of numbers where I now use Mathematical Economics to analyse solutions to solve one of the greatest economic issues of the 21st century – income inequality. I was raised in a diplomatic industrialist family where my parents taught me on using my love of numbers to analyse solutions to improve the greater well-being of society.”

By analyzing economic issues with the help of mathematical methods, she is a well-known name among the top economists of London. With paying extra attention to technology, she believes that there is an urgent need to bridge the technological gap between developed countries and developing countries. “The ease with which advanced technologies can be disseminated and replicated allows technological shortcuts. Still, it will nevertheless be imperative to invest massively in human resources and infrastructure in many developing countries to bridge the technological divide between developed countries and less developed countries”, she says. To conclude, Portia Antonia Alexis said that economic issues can be solved by providing authentic data and using advanced technologies.