The young, 17-year-old Hyderabad-based video creator Lokesh Raj has stunned the Internet and is currently the heartthrob in the gaming industry. He has a massive number of followers on his YouTube channel “Lokesh Gamer”.

Lokesh has certainly changed the content creation with his creative eyes and ideas that add charm to his videos. His videos have massive hits on social media and garnered numerous views in a very short period. This 17-year-old is surely breaking all the records and reshaping the Indian gaming industry.

Seeing the popularity of this young talent, the Red Owl Gaming, led by the influencer management industry tycoon Dheeraj Jorwal, is joining hands with Lokesh Gamer to create a storm in the gaming industry. Lokesh Raj will be an integral part of Red Owl Gaming journey which has just begun.

The beginning

The Hyderabad based gamer Lokesh Kumar was interested in co-curricular activities since childhood. He was a state-level Football player and wants to become a renowned football player in the future. But destiny had other plans for Lokesh Raj.

He started playing the Free Fire game at a very young age as other kids do. Besides, he also researched making videos on the game. He followed many other creators as well. Getting the craze and interest in playing games, Lokesh started making videos on the game and uploaded them on social media pages.

Within no time he received a tremendous response to his videos which encouraged him to make more creative videos.

“Parents were supportive as they didn’t know more about gaming but never scolded me when I was playing games,” says Lokesh.

The very first payment that changed the whole scenario

Lokesh’s idol in the gaming industry is “MrBeast” aka Jimmy Donaldson who is a renowned YouTube Star. Lokesh followed him and other content creators and started creating videos. His creative videos soon received a huge response. Within a short time, Lokesh started making money through his videos.

After getting his first YouTube payment, he was excited and felt happy. His parents were equally happy and encouraged him to do more such videos and continue his gaming career.

Future planning

About his future plans Lokesh says, “After 5 years from now, I want to become like MrBeast. I want to create videos like him and get 50-60 million subscribers for my channel. I also want to stream with renowned Hollywood celebrity Tom Cruise which is my dream and I am very passionate to achieve all my dreams.”

Addressing upcoming gamers who are trying their luck in the gaming industry, Lokesh advises that “Passion and dedication are what all you need to reach where you want to be. If you have the zest to conquer your dreams in gaming, no one can stop you. Success is yours always and forever!”