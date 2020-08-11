“You have to see every potential roadblock as an opportunity and a benefit.”

Words from an author and financial expert Suze Orman are an inspiration for Rastegar Chief Operations Officer Kim Langers to lead others towards success in the professional realm. She is developing her unique leadership style while drawing inspiration from women like Orman, who has inspired Kim since she was a teenager. She is helping to change the scene of multifamily real estate in Austin, Texas while drawing upon decades of experience from supply chain management.

Langers’ most significant piece of advice to professionals who want to climb the ladder of success is to speak your mind in the utmost respectful manner and never be afraid to voice your opinion. “The best way to make an impact is to speak up, regardless of the circumstances,” said Langers, who referenced the corporate executive experience to be quite different for women than it would be for men, as she shared a 2019 study which highlighted female executives occupying fewer than 10% of board seats.

A report from Network of Executive Women found that female executives are exiting their position at a rate of nearly 4% faster than their male peers. According to the study, this often was attributed to the lack of support from top company leadership, with only half of women reporting they received support from senior leadership while men are reporting a higher level of support at 63%.

Rastegar founder and CEO, Ari Rastegar, is aware of these numbers and is entrusting Langers with providing mentorship to all of his direct reports. In fact, as a growing company, Rastegar finds corporate value in having an equal amount of gender representation in the executive leadership as well as having a diverse background from different industries.

“At Rastegar, we believe in hiring from a variety of backgrounds, including those with a variety of experiences in different fields, is the best way to grow our business and to serve our partners and clients,” said Rastegar.

“Inclusion for all is especially important. By promoting diversity, we ensure the largest range of different ideas will contribute to our business, which helps us continue to surpass the company growth.”

Rastegar is definitely on to something. Studies have found companies with female executives performing better than companies without an equal amount of gender representation and there are numbers to back those results.

For example, Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank reported that women run his top-performing investments. Out of the more than 40 companies O’Leary has invested in, about 95% of women-led businesses met their targets, compared with only 65% of men. On top of that, a Harris poll reported half of Americans would prefer to work for a female leader, citing a preference for values like compassion, collaboration, and freedom to be yourself, which are all things women typically excel in.

Allowing others the freedom to be themselves and to flourish is one of the things Langers finds most rewarding in her role as COO of Rastegar. “I prefer to take a hands-off style of leadership, when applicable,” said Langers. “It’s important for me to give my team the space to collaborate and develop their ideas. This culture of trust and an open-door policy allows us to deliver stronger results, innovation, and new opportunities across the board.”

All strategies that have helped escalate Rastegar’s growth, including the property management’s record-setting leases during Q2 of 2020 and a steady rise in acquisitions.