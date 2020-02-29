Entrepreneur and boxing champion Michael Bakhmat embodies everything it means to be successful in today’s generation. He shows what it means to be productive and successful these days. His way was not easy. It was accompanied by many long days and short nights. Michael Bakmat learned discipline from boxing. He successfully participated in competitions.

Daniel Hernandez aka 6ix9ine or Tekashi69 is currently one of the most popular rap acts worldwide. He is currently one of the most enterprising persons in the music business worldwide. His videos are clicked millions of times. But before his worldwide breakthrough, he was already very successful in Eastern Europe. It was the Slovak label FCK THEM that recognized the potential of 6ix9ine and supported him.

His rap career began in 2014 when he released various tracks and videos about FCK THEM. He describes his crew as Scumgang, where the acronym Scum stands for “Society Can’t Understand Me”. 6ix9ine’s music combines elements of old school rap and crunk with modern elements of traps and cloud rap as well as lo-fi.

In September 2018, entrepreneur Michael Bakhmat met Platinum-selling rapper 6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi69, and his real name Daniel Hernandez during his tour of the Netherlands. They met backstage before stage rehearsals have been made. They understood each other right from the start and talked about rap business and the world. Rapper 6ix9ine and entrepreneur Michael Bakhmat had many corresponding thoughts and shared many similar views on things that are going on.

He got into the mainstream with his track Gummo in 2017, which reached No. 12 on the US Billboard charts, and after this, he had features with Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug. His debut mixtape Day69 reached No. 4 in the US Billboard charts in February 2018 and has been awarded gold. His first album Dummy Boy reached No. 2 in the US Billboard charts in November 2018 and has been awarded platinum.